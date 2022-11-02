Letter: College Affirmative Action cases before the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments on College Affirmative Action cases today. Here is what many people don’t understand. The issue isn’t about Affirmative Action. It isn’t about treating everyone the same. It isn’t even about equal opportunity for everyone. What it is about is gathering the widest possible number of perspectives by having people of different races, different religions (or none), different sexes, different nations, different cultures, talk with one another, get to know one another, and learn from one another. None of us is as smart as all of us.