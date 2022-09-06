Letter: College tuition

If President Biden really cared about providing higher education for the masses rather than the select few he would have made tuition at community colleges free for all. He would have also decreed that those colleges be allowed to issue bachelor degrees in certain fields of study. He would have also made all 100 and 200 level courses at those colleges transferable to all public universities as long as a certain grade was obtained.
Stanley Ponczek
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.