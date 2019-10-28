The logic of the letter "If tuition is free, we will value college less" published October 25 escapes me. After detailing what he thinks of as wastes of money in colleges and universities (salaries for administrators, professors who do research, coaches), the author argues that students who pay tuition will value college more, with no supporting justification.
Indeed, if in fact all this money, including the tuition paid by students, is currently being wasted, would it not be better to give them a break?
Joshua Freeman
North side
