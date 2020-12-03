 Skip to main content
Letter: Colleges
Letter: Colleges

Spend $100,000! Get a degree! Everyone in our country needs to become a doctor, lawyer or IT tech. Our country also needs plumbers, electricians, carpenters, mechanics, miners etc. that does not require a college degree. If you compare the wages of a plumber compared to the salary of a retail manager with a college degree, see how the salaries compare. College is not required for every job. I believe in individual responsibility. If you want to go to college pay for it yourself. Don't ask the taxpayers to pay for your debts.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

