Letter: Color-blind Justice?
Letter: Color-blind Justice?

If the suspect in the assault rifle shooting deaths of two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, had brown skin, or been named "Ali Mohammed", this case would have been called what it in fact was: domestic terrorism. The verdict of innocent handed down to a young white man is yet another example of a whitewashed criminal justice system that is rarely "color-blind." These injustices are compounded by the State of Arizona and others, in which our fine Civics and Social Studies teachers are prevented from sharing such glaring omissions of fairness with their students, lest the truth be known.

John Lillie

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

