Letter: Colorado River- whose resource?

The tangle of riparian laws and of various contracts, agreements, and treaties regarding allocation of Colorado River water among Western states and Mexico has no possible arbiter other than Washington D.C., and the place to start is with the Supreme Court as per Article 3, section 1 of the U.S. Constitution. I suggest that Arizona, Nevada and other aggrieved parties file lawsuits in federal court claiming they are being deprived their legal and just share of water. It's time to stop diddling around, to stop inventing new ways to live in this spider web of conflicting rules. Until the courts decide which treaties, contracts, and laws have priority, we're going to get nowhere. I do not wish Arizona to be Nowhere.

Jeff Bruce

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

