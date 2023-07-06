Editor,

Most people delight in seeing colors. The Supreme Court, 6-3, prefers colorblindness.

Being colorblind might allow someone not to notice that there are very few or no students or faculty of color in their school. We might not notice that people of color have worse healthcare outcomes and die earlier than white people in the United States. And those who prefer to be colorblind might not see the income and wealth disparity that exists between white people and people of color.

I had the privilege of hearing Native American, Rubin Snake, give a keynote address. It was entitled, "The Re-browning of America." The Supreme Court should know that people of color have been here from the beginning, and that the first slave ship from Africa arrived in 1619.

Creating a more perfect union includes including all of us. Including all of us is best achieved, not by colorblindness, but by seeing and accommodating all of us.

Dave Gallagher

Foothills