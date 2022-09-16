Letter: Column by Ramesh Ponnurupractical political suggestionhs

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thank you for printing the column by Ramesh Ponnuru on the pro-life movement in the Wednesday September 14, 2022 issue. It is rare enough that we who support the protection of unborn babies see anything positive for this issue in your newspaper. I subscribe to this newspaper because it is the only organ still being issued in Tucson, even though I often disagree with your editorial policy. It is heartening to read something positive on this issue, as well as practical suggestions put forward by the author of this column. I appreciate the calm with which the issue is addressed. May people who identify as pro-life have profound sympathy for women facing unwanted pregnancies but we want the baby's life to be saved.

Elaine Behling

Northeast side

