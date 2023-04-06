Columnist Jay Ambrose wrote, "Whether Trump criminally planned the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has not been convincingly demonstrated."

I wondered if he was smoking crack, drinking brainwashing Kool-Aid, or living in an armed MAGA compound for the last two years. How could he make such a bizarre statement?

The Jan. 6 Select Committee said in a 160-page report on December 19, 2022, that Trump should be charged with four crimes, including assisting an insurrection, providing “aid and comfort” to the mob that ransacked the Capitol, obstructing Congress’ Jan. 6 joint session, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

He also overlooked that Trump was arraigned on April 4 on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records. Trump of having “repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election.”

All I can say in response to Ambrose is, "Lock Trump Up!"

Larry Bodine

Foothills