Letter: Come On Fanny, Come On

Fanny Willis, the Attorney General in Georgia has the only real opportunityto ensure that our past president and his minions will be held accountable for their misdeeds. The Mar A Lago documents case which was once apparently cut and dried has been muddied and the January 6th Special Council feels like its still light years away from completion. So it's all on you Fanny (Willis) to bring justice and accountability to the transgressions that took place in your state. I hope the Grand Jury findings gave you the tools to get the job done.