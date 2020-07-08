Letter: Come on Joe, lets talk Russia!

Joe Biden is heavily criticizing Trump over a NY Times story about Russians having paid the Taliban to place bounties on U.S. troops. Trump and his Director of National Intelligence deny the story. Trump has been trying to do a peace deal with the Taliban and get most of our troops out of there. There have been NO attacks on U.S. troops since February! But let me address Russia. Do you think Russia likes Trump's rebuilding of of our military? Or his criticisms of Germany's big natural gas dependency deal with them? Do you think they like Trump seeking $46 billion to modernize our nuclear stockpile, or when in 2018 he expelled 60 Russian diplomats from the country? Obama and Biden APPEASED Russia! They reduced our military, halted a scheduled missile defense system in Europe upsetting our allies, had weak responses to the invasion of Crimea, and their surrogates' shooting down of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine killing 298 passengers, etc. Come on Joe, let's talk Russia!
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
