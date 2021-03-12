 Skip to main content
Letter: Come on over the border
Letter: Come on over the border

People coming over the border go to the front of the line. Golden opportunities-free food, housing, transportation, medical care, education.

USA citizens go to the back of the line. Support your family. No free food, housing, medical care, education. You may wake up in the morning and find your job is no more. Gas prices sky rocketing quickly. Hopefully your children can go to classrooms, so that you can work, if you are the lucky one to keep your job.

My grandparents came to America, became citizens, always worked, never asked for support.

My father and father-in-law were proud to sign up to defend the USA in WWII.

The USA was always known as a place of equality and opportunity for American citizens Your dreams could become reality.

What happened in such a short time? Now you wake up and hope what is going on was just a bad dream.

Kathleen Rovito

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

