Letter: Come out fighting

There are a lot of people violently upset that President Biden fist bumped the Saudi Crown Prince. How dare he show that much respect to a man believed to have ordered the murder of Jamal Khashoggi,

At the start of nearly every professional boxing match, the combatants meet in the center of the ring and touch gloves to show mutual respect and an element of sportsmanship, then proceed to fight in an attempt to beat their opponent using all of their skills.

Yes, Joe Biden started the match acknowledging the Crown Prince and in effect said, 'Let fight begin'. From what I've heard and read he did pretty darn good.

Now if we can get our elected officials to shake hands and come out fighting' for the country and their constituents-- --

Dave Glicksman

Northwest side