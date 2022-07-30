 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Come out fighting

  • Comments

There are a lot of people violently upset that President Biden fist bumped the Saudi Crown Prince. How dare he show that much respect to a man believed to have ordered the murder of Jamal Khashoggi,

At the start of nearly every professional boxing match, the combatants meet in the center of the ring and touch gloves to show mutual respect and an element of sportsmanship, then proceed to fight in an attempt to beat their opponent using all of their skills.

Yes, Joe Biden started the match acknowledging the Crown Prince and in effect said, 'Let fight begin'. From what I've heard and read he did pretty darn good.

Now if we can get our elected officials to shake hands and come out fighting' for the country and their constituents-- --

Dave Glicksman

Northwest side

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News