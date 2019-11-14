Responding to Christine Flowers: I can understand that if you were raised in a faith tradition that sees us as "sinners in the hands of an angry God," that you could justify denying communion to people who believe that a woman's God-given free will allows her to have control over her own body. But, if you are from a faith community that believes that God so loves the world, grab your Bible. You will find three gospel accounts (Matthew 26, Mark 14 and John 13) of Jesus specifically inviting Judas--yes, that Judas--to participate in the first Lord's supper. God loves us so much that even Judas was not denied communion. My faith community serves an open table. We believe in open hearts, open, minds and open doors. Come to our table.
BarbaraJo Mullis
Foothills
