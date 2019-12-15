Some believe that if you opened the dictionary to “America “there would be an image of the president flying in a Superman costume. Those same people point fingers and demand respect and honor for their savior.
The cartoon caricature running ramrod across our nation deserves no respect. Don’t tell me I hate him. It isn't about hate. It’s about my love for a country that is being torn apart by his divisive rhetoric.
As a candidate he defeated his opponent’s, not with brilliance but with intimidation and bullying. He bad mouthed my country in more ways than one. He made it very clear that climate change is a hoax. He called Mexicans “Bad hombres.” His attorney and campaign manager are now in prison. He asked Russia point blank for help on national TV. His lies keep us from the truth.
This man is so deceitful that he only became a Republican shortly before announcing his bid to run, capturing all those single issue voters.
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.