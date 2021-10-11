 Skip to main content
Letter: Comics now in Color
Letter: Comics now in Color

Growing up in a Spanish-speaking household with parents born and raised in Mexico, I often wondered why Mexicans, Indians and Blacks were portrayed so negatively on TV, typically as sneaky, disloyal and ignorant. The role of the hero was always reserved for a White male. This was Hollywood-style institutional racism. I also wondered why comic strips in the newspaper featured only White people. Talking animals got their place in the comics before non-Whites. So, I am glad to see that comic strips Luann and Lola are featuring Black people. For several years, the daily “Jumble“ has included Black people. In my lifetime, after so many years of “institutional exclusion,” I’m grateful that kids reading the comic section don’t have to wonder why people like them and their families are left out.

Louis Hollingsworth

West side

