Letter: Coming soon: no more Trump news!

Once Trump finally, finally leaves the Presidency on January 20, I hope we won't see much more of him on our television screens or in the pages of our daily newspapers. I'm sure I'm not the only one who is so very tired of hearing and seeing him every single day of the past 4+ years.
Former Presidents usually refrain from commenting on political issues after they leave office. But of course, Trump isn't like former Presidents, and he won't follow their examples. He will seek to dominate the news just like he has since the election. So it is my fervent wish that the news media will not allow him to do that. Covering him while he was President perhaps was necessary; covering him when he's not in office isn't.
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!