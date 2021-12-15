 Skip to main content
Letter: Coming together
I saw a bit of the memorial to Bob Dole at the National Cathedral. Leaders, current and past, both Republican and Democrats, side-by-side together for a common purpose- remembrance of a true American Hero. It makes me wonder why it takes such a passing to unite both parties. Wouldn’t we as a nation be so much better off if such comity was displayed daily in Congress? Those sitting next to each other didn’t and don’t agree on everything. But,they came together for a common purpose. Imagine how much better off America would be of our Congress did that, rather than feel the need to attack and diminish anything the other party says/does. That’s my holiday wish.

Norman Patten

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

