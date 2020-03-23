Letter: Comment on a recent letter to the Star

I agree with the comments in the letter written by Dave Glicksman about the masterful questioning of CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield by a first term congresswoman from California. Unfortunately, Mr. Glicksman referred to her as Katie Powers (D-Calif) when in fact her name is Katie Porter. What shocked me is that the letter was allowed to be printed with this error. I am hoping it is only because the Coronavirus crisis has everyone on edge and this mistake was overlooked.
Congresswoman Porter is an extraordinary talent as she has shown in her mastery of facts and depth of knowledge in her questioning of witnesses in front of House committees. Let us hope that she will win re-election this year so our government will continue to be blessed with her high-caliber proficiency.
Gladys Lujan
SaddleBrooke
