Letter: Comments on Vietnam Military Service

Re: the Oct. 9 letter "Trump wasn't only one thinking it."
Kudo's to Mr. Johnson about President "Bone Spur" Trumps non-military excuses. I and my twin were borne September 1938 as Premature at 2.1 and 2.6 lbs. Our "Immigrant" Swedish grandmother caused us to live due to her expertise as a trained Nurses Assistant. We both had multiple Pneumonia incidents thru age 12 and the family doctor recommended that our family move to Florida or other warm area to ensure we made it to age 21. In ay case I suffered from additional issues with my Kidneys and left eye focus. The bottom line is that we both "Cheated" to ensure we were Military acceptable. No deferments in our house. I served our "Already Great America" for 20 years military and 11.5 years Civil Service with "No Regrets." The Whitehouse Whimper and his supporters need to look as reality for our nations defense and not "Well Paid Off Medical Deferments," to keep America Great. Bone spurs caused by Foot-In-Mouth!
Donald Groner
Benson
