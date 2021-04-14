 Skip to main content
Letter: Commercials, Dark Money, ,and Saving Our Democracy
Letter: Commercials, Dark Money, ,and Saving Our Democracy

I've always resented commercials on TV;  I consider the Supreme court decision to allow business donations to political candidates and parties one of the biggest threats to our democracy ever conceived.

I rely upon CNN and the News York Times (and this paper!) to keep me appraised of the total untruths and autocratic predilection of first Trump and then the Republican Party...and of all those conspiracy theories and outrights lies from Fox News. 

Then Major League Baseball pulled the All Star Game from Georgia...followed by condemnations from several other corporations.in response to Georgia's blatant act of voting suppression.

I've long been thankful for the press...and the courts!  I've always given TV and the movies credit for their integration of minorities into their fictional characters!  I may now be able to recognize businesses themselves as very positive and valuable defenders of our democracy.

Go for it!

Frank Parsons

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

