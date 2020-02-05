Letter: Committed to Climate Change

If tonight's Iowa caucuses formally kick off the 2020 Presidential Election, we need to be committed to a candidate who is committed to the future of this planet! yes, I want leadership: Yes, I want experience: Yes, I want civility in policy and personal action. BUT, my candidate must make fighting climate change the number one priority. We must re-allign this Business over nature mentality. We must accept that unless we join AND lead the rest of the World, no amount of immediate satisfaction can stop the long term damage of progressive climate change! So, this commitment to truly fighting climate change is my litmus test of my 2020 Presidential candidate.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.