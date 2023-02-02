When learning to drive, my parents repeatedly cautioned me on how to react if pulled over by police: pull off the road, turn off ignition, keep hands in sight on top of steering wheel, sit still and roll down window. Keep quiet, stay seated and follow officer’s orders.

I’ve since expanded on that advice: do not fidget around trying to find your license in the glove compartment, and don’t act like Richard Kimble in that old Fugitive movie by hopping out and running. Turn on interior light if it’s dark outside. Stay seated unless the officer asks you to leave your car.

While I don’t condone the deadly beating officers gave motorist Tyrone Nichols, I recognize that police are sometimes killed at traffic stops. They thus treat a traffic stop as a potential danger. Their lives are in danger every workday. They have spouses and kids, too.

Do parents no longer imbue their kids with common-sense, lifesaving advise?

Jack Calaway

Northeast side