Letter: Common Sense

This Election Day, when we decide the political direction of our state and country, let us reflect on the words of founding father, Thomas Paine, whose pamphlet "Common Sense" written in 1775-1776 was the prose that moved the populace to independence. Paine states "A long habit of not thinking a thing wrong gives it the superficial appearance of being right ...." In this election voters are facing this very issue. We have been told for two years that the 2020 election was rigged or stolen by Trump Republican candidates seeking public office. This is a lie, it's wrong and endangers our democracy.