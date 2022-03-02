Letter: Common Sense

It is time for Pope Francis to take charge of the baptism debate. He should approve the baptism that used "we" instead of "I" on the bases of valid intent. He should then state that the "I" is the correct letter for normal baptisms. It is common sense.
The Pope and the Roman Catholic hierarchy should work on important issues like the ordination of women and married persons. The early Church had them. Even the first pope St. Peter was married. Mary and Joseph were the Holy Family. It is time to bring the Church up to date with the world. They should also work on why there are so many clerical sexual abuse cases and why they were hidden for so long.
Thomas Christian
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.