Letter: Communicate or Confuse
A Friend on Facebook asked a question that struck a chord. “Two common words have recently acquired new meanings which I do not understand. Would someone please tell me what "woke" and "cancel" mean in current usage.” This was the clearest reply:

“Woke is a term that originated in the United States, referring to a perceived awareness of issues that concern social justice and racial justice. It derives from the African-American Vernacular English expression stay woke, whose grammatical aspect refers to a continuing awareness of these issues.

As for cancel the person/show/song is then “canceled,” which essentially means they're boycotted by a large number of people, sometimes leading to massive declines in the person's fanbase and career. This usually begins when a person says or expresses an opinion that is racist/sexist/homophobic/transphobic/xenophobic.”

Friend’s response … “why can't we just say "aware" and "boycott?”

I agree completely. The use of these words only confuses an issue, whatever it is— but perhaps that is the point.

Katharine Donahue

Foothills

