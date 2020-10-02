 Skip to main content
Letter: Communication 101
Letter: Communication 101

Maybe Pres. Trump never took a class in human communication. The televised debate was a perfect example of how NOT to communicate. Considering that many media outlets, such as Fox News, also no longer observe the principles regarding a mature exchange of ideas, how about a brief review?

A debate serves the audience to hear both sides, think about the arguments, and then accept the convincing position. The debaters must listen to the question, respond timely, and argue in a rational and respectful manner with the opponent. The result would be that an issue is thoroughly examined, and the audience can then draw the best conclusions. What we observed on Tuesday night was shameful, infantile, utterly foolish, and a big blemish for our country. Unfortunately, Biden then took the bait and got also flummoxed. The proper reaction should have been, after the first, second, or third interruption: Mr. Pres., this is a debate among adults, but if you do not want to observe the rules, let’s stop this farce.

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

