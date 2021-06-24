Letter: Communication

Communication is the process of transferring a concept from one person to another. We use language, gestures and symbols to convey information.
One universally used symbol is a flag. A flag represents a country-the government of that country NOT the people.
Wearing a Mexican flag intentionally or unintentionally communicates the wearers allegiance to that country.
There have been reports of some people in Mexico that do not recognize the treaty of Guadalupe Hildago that succeeded the northern Mexico to the United States.
Wearing a Confederate flag is discouraged because it is offensive to African Americans. Why can the Mexican flag nit be discouraged as offensive to Americans?
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.