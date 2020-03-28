Letter: Community Health

If nothing else, the current COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that the health of our communities is a collective action, not an individual endeavor. What we owe one another as members of a community is the communal provision of security and welfare. Let us hope this is one of the many lessons we take from these troubling times.
One small step in this direction might be to build into our secondary and university systems CPR and first aid requirements. Such small additions would go a long way to making more Americans agents of public health. Every year nearly half a million Americans die from cardiac arrest. Immediate CPR can double or even triple the chances of survival. By providing young adults the basic skills to actively participate in the health of their communities, perhaps we will develop a more expansive vision of communal welfare and become more in touch with the better angels of our nature.
Stephen Sweat, Firefighter MPH Student, UA Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health
