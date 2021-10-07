 Skip to main content
Letter: Compare Apples with Apples
Letter: Compare Apples with Apples

The media associates a 3.5 Trillion (T) dollar figure with the Build Back Better bill, which does not include offsets, spending reductions, or proposed revenue increases. When included, the estimated cost over 10 years is between 600 and 800 Billion (B) dollars.

The fiscal impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is 1.9T over 10 years. This number includes offsets, spending reductions, and revenue increases. If they aren't included, the figure would be 5.5T dollars.

So apples to apples comparisons are 3.5T vs 5.5T or 800B vs 1.9T.

Benefits of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act go to the top tier of our population, reducing their taxes and boosting the value of their stocks. The Build Back Better proposal provides investments that benefit a much larger segment of our population, the majority of working Americans.

Is this really such a difficult calculation?

Barbara Hall

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

