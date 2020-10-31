Letter: Comparing the candidates

Joe Biden is compassionate thoughtful; understanding; works with others; listens; willing to cooperate with acknowledged experts be it medical, military or intelligence; is dignified; truthful; a real public servant; respects the rule of law; recognizes the 3rd estate as an asset to our democracy; has the respect of other world leaders; does not insult or belittle those who oppose him; honored his oath to protect and defend the constitution and strives to unite the country.
Donald Trump - What's in it for me? Laughing stock of the world and a disgrace to the office of the presidency.
Dave Glicksman
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
