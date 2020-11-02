Letter: Comparison of presidents

As I watched a documentary on Pete Souza, photographer for the Reagan and Obama administrations, my thoughts drifted to the similarity and differences between these two presidents and our current one.
The former could not have been more different politically, but they and the White House they occupied, shared certain values, among them empathy, humility and humor. These are characteristics that make up the essence of humanity.
Today, however, we have a president who, along with those in his administration, is identified by antipathy, hubris and narcissism. There is neither joy nor laughter in our White House today. Our country is the poorer for this, and in four short years, has lost the nearly universal respect and admiration it achieved in over 100 years of international leadership in war and peace.
The future of our country and perhaps the planet, may depend on our ability to work together to regain those attributes modeled by Reagan and Obama.
Harry Peck
Tubac
