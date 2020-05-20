Letter: Compassionate medical staff

90,000 people have died. In many of those cases the only person with the dying patient was a nurse at their bedside. A recent article told the story of one such nurse. No one else could be with the patient. She shares her experience of holding his hand, putting on soft music and dimming the lights. She spoke to him with comforting words and held up an iPad so he could see his family member. After he died she went out into the empty hallway and sobbed. These scenarios are occurring numerous times a day. This is an excruciating experience for all the dedicated medical staff and it is taking its toll. We owe them more than a few words of thanks. In many cases we owe them our lives. And we owe it to them to follow the safety guideline, including masks.
John D Kautz
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
