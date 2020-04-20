Letter: competence in government

At some point, we’re all going to have to admit that competence in governance is important. There’s a reason we have more covid-19 cases and deaths than any other country, while just a few years ago, having a disease surveillance agency that was the envy of the world. Some politicians are more interested in cutting taxes and government to prove their own personal narrative but those they deride as “bureaucrats” in fact were often experienced and competent individuals who keep us safe and our government functioning efficiently. The current situation is not just a one-off, and not just for diseases, we are going to encounter many different challenges in the coming years and we are going to need the most competent people we can find in all levels of government, federal and state. Keep voting the same out-dated philosophy and get used to having this happen repeatedly.
Tim Helentjaris
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
