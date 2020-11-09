 Skip to main content
Letter: Competent ballot processing
Letter: Competent ballot processing

Three cheers for our voting system

Many of us were really worried about election day; civil unrest, foreign (or domestic) hacking, failed voting booths and all the rest. But much to our relief and satisfaction, everything went smoothly. Let’s give thanks to the multitudes of capable, dedicated government leaders and workers all over the country responsible for this accomplishment, notably including our own Pima County election department. You delivered, and we are grateful!

Jack and Sally Evert

Jack Evert

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

