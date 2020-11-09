Letter: Competent ballot processing

Three cheers for our voting system
Many of us were really worried about election day; civil unrest, foreign (or domestic) hacking, failed voting booths and all the rest. But much to our relief and satisfaction, everything went smoothly. Let’s give thanks to the multitudes of capable, dedicated government leaders and workers all over the country responsible for this accomplishment, notably including our own Pima County election department. You delivered, and we are grateful!
Jack and Sally Evert
Jack Evert
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!