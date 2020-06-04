Letter: Competent Governments
The coronavirus pandemic has given all of us the ability to judge the competence of national governments. Some countries such as South Korea, New Zealand, Iceland, and Germany acted quickly and effectively to control the virus. They are truly pro business and care about and respect their people.

Our national government equivocated and delayed, and then blamed President Obama, China, and the World Health Organization.

Looking at the results we can see the difference between the adult and the child, the competent and the incompetent, and the first rate country and the second rate country.

By the Glorious Fourth one eighth of a million Americans will have died of COVID 19 in just four months.

Heck of a job defending America President Trump and Senator McSally.

Susie Morris

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

