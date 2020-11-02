Letter: Complete disregard for others

This morning's news got me more than angry. 5 members of the Pence entourage tested positive for Covid, including his Chief of Staff. Do you think Pence is in self quarantine? No. Out on the trail, at tax payer expense, no mask. Am I the only one angry that Trump/Pence have been campaigning every day at tax payer expense. In all my years, now 77, have I witnessed a president who campaigns every day when not playing golf and it is all at the taxpayers expense. Who is minding the store? Even after a confirmed super spreader event at the White House there is total disregard for what the experts recommend. Mask wearing non existent. We now are hearing about other outbreaks in areas where there have been events. This demonstrates complete disregard for the safety of others, verifying that we have narcissists trying to run the country, only thinking of themselves. End it on November 3rd. We are doomed if we don't.
Bette Cochefski
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
