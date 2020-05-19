Letter: Complete Failure at Leadership

Today Trump did another full flip flop on policy by announcing the Covid-19 task force would not be phased out. A task force is defined as a group of specifically designated people assigned to reach a specific goal. Nowhere is " popularity " mentioned or required. His stated reason for this decision was that " I had no idea it was so popular ". This is yet another example of his pathological narcissism. His thinking only goes as far as his ratings and completely ignores our common good. Once again he displays his total inability to lead our country in times of crisis as well as his thoroughly dysfunctional personality.
Tim Canny
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
