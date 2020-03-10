Letter: "Comportment"???
Re: the March 8 article "Biden should be the Democratic nominee for president."

The Star's Editorial Board endorsement of Biden was expected, actually automatic. However, the inclusion of the word 'comportment' as one of Biden's characteristics is worth a comment.

There is nothing whatever in the constitutional requirements for a President to live up to any standard of 'comportment'! I suspect a review of the 40 plus predecessors to Trump will identify many different personal behaviors.

Yet, even as I question the use of that term in an endorsement, I regret that comportment is probably the main characteristic that will likely doom President Trump's re-election. In spite of the notable successes of his administration, economic and international, it is regrettable that his tweets and rough talk will likely do him in.

Too bad the Constitution didn't include 'Must be a Nice Guy' as one of the standards for the top dog.

Chuck Josephson

Midtown

