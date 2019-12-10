You published a letter from someone who refuses to compromise on the abortion issue. You have now published three letters pointing out how the concern for the pre-born does not seem to extend to the post-born. There were, however, two things more concerning in the original letter.
The writer asserts that science supports her religious belief of when human life begins. This is absolutely not true and a poor justification for writing her religious beliefs into law. Second, the writer refuses to compromise on her desire for her religious beliefs to be incorporated into law. This strikes me as being highly un-American and in need of being called out as such.
Steven Brown
Midtown
