Letter: Compromise
Letter: Compromise

Several letters to the editor have suggested that the Republicans will not compromise with the Democrats on spending issues so the Democrats should go it alone. My take is the Democrat’s idea of compromise is that the Republican must accept the plans unaltered without any discussion or alteration. Basically, my way or the highway! Although the Dems did win by a very small majority, does that mean the minority has no say? Worse, the Democrats spending program is spreading our money around like there is an endless amount. Free money is very enticing, but who is going to pay for it. It is our money that the politicians are spending, and sooner or later, we, our children, and our grandchildren will have to pay for that spending. Should we not be concerned as much about government spending as our own personal finances?

Pudge Johnson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

