 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Compromised National Security
View Comments

Letter: Compromised National Security

  • Comments

Irresponsible lawmakers have made sure that we failed the test of COVID-19. We are approaching 1 million deaths, many unnecessary.

Our enemies with biological weapons see a country where half of the population refuses to wear a mask or get vaccinated.

This makes us an easy target.

Russia, China, Iran, N. Korea and domestic terrorists are watching how events unfold here.

Vladimir Putin has a deadly arsenal at his disposal, including advanced biological weapons. We may soon have to confront him head on, if Ukraine is invaded.

Weaponized anthrax, smallpox, mycotoxins and chemical agents can all be combined to make people ill with a confusing array of symptoms. Most physicians or citizens here might not recognize such an attack until many deaths have already occurred.

Leaders who dismiss science, cripple public education and destroy public health need to be held accountable and voted out for our national security.

Steven Oscherwitz, MD

Infectious Disease

Tucson, Arizona

Steven Oscherwitz, MD Infectious Disease

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News