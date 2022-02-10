Letter: Compromised National Security

Irresponsible lawmakers have made sure that we failed the test of COVID-19. We are approaching 1 million deaths, many unnecessary.
Our enemies with biological weapons see a country where half of the population refuses to wear a mask or get vaccinated.
This makes us an easy target.
Russia, China, Iran, N. Korea and domestic terrorists are watching how events unfold here.
Vladimir Putin has a deadly arsenal at his disposal, including advanced biological weapons. We may soon have to confront him head on, if Ukraine is invaded.
Weaponized anthrax, smallpox, mycotoxins and chemical agents can all be combined to make people ill with a confusing array of symptoms. Most physicians or citizens here might not recognize such an attack until many deaths have already occurred.
Leaders who dismiss science, cripple public education and destroy public health need to be held accountable and voted out for our national security.
Steven Oscherwitz, MD
Infectious Disease
Tucson, Arizona
