Letter: Con and Pro of Trump Administration

CON (Anyone with cognition): We're in the grip of a pandemic with nearly 200,000 deaths; parents have to home-school their children; California and Colorado are burning; police continue to kill black people as do right wing militia groups; small businesses die on a daily basis; people, unemployed and without financial relief since the Republican Senate left town, are losing their homes and cannot afford food and medicine; migrant babies and toddlers are being cared for in detention centers by older children; Russia puts bounties on our troops and interferes in our elections without response from the WH; USPS mission impeded by Trump donor; Mexico did not pay for the wall; after 4 years in office, there is no infrastructure plan and no health care plan; 22,000 lies and counting.
PRO (MAGAs): He's appointing conservative judges. (Funny that, he still mostly loses in court)
Ann Miles
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
