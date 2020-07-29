Letter: Concern for Elderly Citizens
View Comments

Letter: Concern for Elderly Citizens

A recent ATM incident in Cape Coral, FL should be shared nationwide. A physically weak and trembling elderly gentleman struggled to use the ATM from the back window of a cab which was not close to the machine. The man’s requests for assistance were ignored. This driver showed no concern for his passenger.

A friend who witnessed this helped with the transaction.

There is a need for awareness of our elderly population – acknowledging they do struggle with conditions making daily life difficult. Our current COVID-19 restrictions make it more difficult. Many elderly citizens have no family-no advocates for assistance.

Please reach out to them – they deserve our compassion and care. Please do all you can to help an elder citizen who needs assistance whenever possible. Pay it forward now for in the future you may be in need of assistance and be grateful for it.

Barbara Bennett

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News