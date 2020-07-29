Letter: Concern for Elderly Citizens

A recent ATM incident in Cape Coral, FL should be shared nationwide. A physically weak and trembling elderly gentleman struggled to use the ATM from the back window of a cab which was not close to the machine. The man’s requests for assistance were ignored. This driver showed no concern for his passenger.
A friend who witnessed this helped with the transaction.
There is a need for awareness of our elderly population – acknowledging they do struggle with conditions making daily life difficult. Our current COVID-19 restrictions make it more difficult. Many elderly citizens have no family-no advocates for assistance.
Please reach out to them – they deserve our compassion and care. Please do all you can to help an elder citizen who needs assistance whenever possible. Pay it forward now for in the future you may be in need of assistance and be grateful for it.
Barbara Bennett
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!