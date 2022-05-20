Letter: Concerning Where Each Dollar in Rent Goes

While Ms. Courtney Levinus' analysis of where rent money goes is basically sound, there is a glaringly misleading item. To say that 38% of rent income goes to pay the mortgage on the property is to forget that the "mortgage" payment includes Insurance (tax deductable,) Interest on the mortgage (tax deductable.) to reduce the mortgage amount (increases the owner's equity,) and for property taxes (tax deductible.) On the property owner's side, another overlooked item is the vacancy factor. Not all units are rented all of the time.