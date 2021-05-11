 Skip to main content
Letter: Concerns regarding re-count of presidential ballots
Letter: Concerns regarding re-count of presidential ballots

There are a number of powerful people who believe that voter totals were inaccurate. The latest recount funded by some politicians and supporters may arrive at a different result than original/other counts. If this happens, then then we are entitled to an explanation as to why the voting tallies are different. I.e. what was different about the original count process and the re-count process. Assuming that a methodology/process was different, it should be identified and clarification as to why the recount process is superior.

Individual ballots that were tallied differently should be identified and made public, sans names, for the examination of the public,

Vincent Allen

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

