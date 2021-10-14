 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Conduct of Ethics
View Comments

Letter: Conduct of Ethics

  • Comments

While I was employed with the USFS, in my later years I acquired some 4k gal water trucks and a p2v. P2v was the kicker. I would contract them out to the FS for fire suppression. I was called on the blocks for years. Conflict of interest. We have a Attorney General whose son in law who created and pushes the CRT program and policies on school children across America. What I have seen nation wide, parents are vemitly opposed to this. Since there's so much upheaval on pushing the CRT to indoctrinated the children fighting has been constant. So Merrick Garland is making parents domestic terrorists if they show their disagreement. Talk about conflict of interests. And it's so blatant. As if who's gonna do anything to me or my family. Guess he gets his obsessive-compulsive and narcissistic behavior from Biden.

Steve Schmidlin

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: What Am I Missing

What do my Republican neighbors see in the candidates that they elect? AG Mark Brnovich, running for Senate, said the Covid vaccine is seeming…

Local-issues

Letter: Audit results

Karen Fann, Arizona Senate President, displayed her incompetence again when responding to a report from Clear Ballot in a three hour Senate me…

Local-issues

Letter: Cell Tower Tyranny

I work at a small family run business and Verizon is contracting out the installation of their upgraded 5G poles. The contractors decided to p…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News