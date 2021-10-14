Letter: Conduct of Ethics

While I was employed with the USFS, in my later years I acquired some 4k gal water trucks and a p2v. P2v was the kicker. I would contract them out to the FS for fire suppression. I was called on the blocks for years. Conflict of interest. We have a Attorney General whose son in law who created and pushes the CRT program and policies on school children across America. What I have seen nation wide, parents are vemitly opposed to this. Since there's so much upheaval on pushing the CRT to indoctrinated the children fighting has been constant. So Merrick Garland is making parents domestic terrorists if they show their disagreement. Talk about conflict of interests. And it's so blatant. As if who's gonna do anything to me or my family. Guess he gets his obsessive-compulsive and narcissistic behavior from Biden.
Steve Schmidlin
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.