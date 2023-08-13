A former president, and a contender for the 2024 presidential race, continues to spew, ad nauseam, about how he is being wrongly targeted because of many indictments. Will this former president’s behavior ever change? Probably not. But in the elegant words of Chris Christie, regarding this person (August 8, 2023) “Is this the kind of conduct that the Republican Party or the American people want from someone who could be president?” I hope that the answer to this question would be a resounding NO!