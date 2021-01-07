 Skip to main content
Letter: Confederate Flag
It took 160 years, but thanks to Donald J. Trump, a Confederate battle flag, carried by a traitor, flew in the United States capitol building.

Weaver Barkman

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

