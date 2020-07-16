Letter: Confederate monuments must come down, and Bases renamed
Letter: Confederate monuments must come down, and Bases renamed

Do not for a moment believe it when the president and our governor say that those things or those names are part of our heritage. Those very words were used by avowed segregationists like George Wallace. Any memorial or statue in public view; or any name of a military base associated with the confederacy, only stands for hate, intolerance, oppression, slavery and treason. Now if we wanted to find great and distinguished generals to replace those treasonous one, we could consider Generals Benjamin Oliver Davis Sr. and Daniel "Chappie" James Jr., For the renaming of other base consideration could be given to the following Medal of Honor recipients: William Harvey Carney, William Henry Johnson. Vernon Joseph Baker, and Edward Allen Carter. Learning about our Country's painful and shameful history is important and instructive; however, the shame and hurt is magnified when those monuments are in public places, and our service men and women have to be trained on a base after traitors who fought to preserve the institution of slavery

James Robinett

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

